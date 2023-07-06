Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Makes New $213,000 Investment in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROKU. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 8.6% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Roku by 4.0% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 8.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 6.6% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roku alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ROKU. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Roku from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wolfe Research raised Roku from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Susquehanna upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.81.

Roku Price Performance

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $65.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.46. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $38.26 and a one year high of $97.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 1.71.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.06. Roku had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Roku

In related news, insider Gidon Katz sold 3,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $212,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gidon Katz sold 3,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $212,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $45,285.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,800,235.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,528 shares of company stock worth $986,830. Corporate insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.