Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after acquiring an additional 42,831,405 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,519,707,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,947 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 16,362.5% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,272,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,174,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,204 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $186.58 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.98 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The stock has a market cap of $257.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.81.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $1.265 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 106.53%.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.