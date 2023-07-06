Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 16,636 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 44.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,636 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.6% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Joule Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $445.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $426.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $409.97. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $446.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

