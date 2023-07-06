Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Paychex by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX opened at $112.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $139.47. The firm has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a report on Sunday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.87.

Paychex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.