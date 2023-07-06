PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s 5th Largest Position

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,649 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 2.6% of Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $29,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 604.0% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $186.58 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.98 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The firm has a market cap of $257.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.81.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $1.265 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 106.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

