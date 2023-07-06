PFG Advisors Acquires 1,389 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 83.3% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 195,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,035,000 after acquiring an additional 13,980 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 162.1% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Presilium Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC now owns 34,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after buying an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.76. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

