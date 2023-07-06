PFG Advisors Buys 275 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 329,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,505,000 after purchasing an additional 17,025 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 85,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,779 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total transaction of $986,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,116 shares in the company, valued at $12,577,408.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $13,006,766.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,279.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total transaction of $986,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,116 shares in the company, valued at $12,577,408.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,106 shares of company stock worth $14,981,816. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.54.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $186.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.82 and a fifty-two week high of $189.02.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

