PFG Advisors Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

PFG Advisors raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 160.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440,731 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,436 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 68,001.8% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,130,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,095 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $445,944,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $465.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $442.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $439.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $379.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $296.32 and a 52-week high of $469.87.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $478.00 to $507.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $440.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.90.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total value of $89,658,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,908,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,608,622,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total value of $89,658,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,908,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,608,622,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 970,965 shares of company stock valued at $423,725,107. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

