PFG Advisors Has $1.31 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,913 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 73.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.1 %

ABT stock opened at $107.37 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $115.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 62.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABT. Morgan Stanley downgraded Abbott Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.26.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

