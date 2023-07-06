PFG Advisors Reduces Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

PFG Advisors lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,577 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $567,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,575.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 286.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $51.90 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $51.47 and a one year high of $57.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.74.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

