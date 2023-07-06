Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 77.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 24,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 8,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC now owns 40,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 63,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 23,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pfizer Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

PFE stock opened at $36.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $205.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.76 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.79.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

