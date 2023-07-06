Pinelawn Cemetery (OTC:PLWN) versus Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) Financial Survey

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN – Free Report) and Pinelawn Cemetery (OTC:PLWN – Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Dolphin Entertainment and Pinelawn Cemetery, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Dolphin Entertainment alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dolphin Entertainment 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pinelawn Cemetery 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dolphin Entertainment presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 234.93%. Given Dolphin Entertainment’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Dolphin Entertainment is more favorable than Pinelawn Cemetery.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dolphin Entertainment $41.22 million 0.65 -$4.78 million ($0.66) -3.17 Pinelawn Cemetery N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Dolphin Entertainment and Pinelawn Cemetery’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Pinelawn Cemetery has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dolphin Entertainment.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.6% of Dolphin Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Dolphin Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Dolphin Entertainment and Pinelawn Cemetery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dolphin Entertainment -18.34% -22.52% -10.80% Pinelawn Cemetery N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Dolphin Entertainment beats Pinelawn Cemetery on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dolphin Entertainment

(Free Report)

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity, and Marketing and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment provides diversified marketing services, including public relations, entertainment and hospitality content marketing, strategic communications, strategic marketing consulting, social media and influencer marketing, digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content. The Content Production segment produces and distributes feature films and digital content. In addition, it offers strategic marketing and publicity services to individuals and corporates in the entertainment, hospitality, and music industries; and marketing direction, public relations counsel, and media strategy for video game publishers, as well as eSports leagues and other entities in the gaming industry. The company was formerly known as Dolphin Digital Media, Inc. and changed its name to Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. in July 2017. Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

About Pinelawn Cemetery

(Free Report)

Pinelawn Cemetery provides cremation services. It primarily offers cremation services at Memorial Gardens and Garden Mausoleums. The company is based in Farmingdale, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Dolphin Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolphin Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.