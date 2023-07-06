Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.60.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PL. Citigroup began coverage on Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Westpark Capital reduced their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Planet Labs PBC

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PL. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 3rd quarter worth $173,449,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 175.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,887,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,702,000 after buying an additional 10,759,901 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 1st quarter worth $23,671,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 580.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,064,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,598,000 after buying an additional 3,467,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 352.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,418,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,535 shares during the period. 42.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Labs PBC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PL opened at $3.26 on Friday. Planet Labs PBC has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $7.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $898.48 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.23.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 25.95% and a negative net margin of 74.60%. The company had revenue of $52.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.98 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Planet Labs PBC Company Profile

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, variables, hyperspectral, analytic feeds, and platform, as well as planet professional services including launch program, architectural workshop, planet training, integration and data services, and quick start services; and technical support services, which includes planet help center, developer resource center, and planet community and university.

