PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.42.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm cut shares of PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Roth Capital cut shares of PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a report on Friday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company.

PLBY Group Price Performance

Shares of PLBY opened at $1.74 on Friday. PLBY Group has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $7.68. The stock has a market cap of $128.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

PLBY Group ( NASDAQ:PLBY Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.35). PLBY Group had a negative net margin of 128.89% and a negative return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $51.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that PLBY Group will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III sold 24,326 shares of PLBY Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total value of $39,651.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,386,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,780.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 37,028 shares of company stock worth $59,849 over the last 90 days. 29.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLBY. Rizvi Traverse Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PLBY Group by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Rizvi Traverse Management LLC now owns 14,311,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,337,000 after buying an additional 3,623,293 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,620,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PLBY Group by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 2,581,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after buying an additional 763,599 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,414,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

About PLBY Group

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as lingerie, intimates, and other adult products; style and apparel products for men and women; digital entertainment and lifestyle products; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

