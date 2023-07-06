PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Short Interest Update

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 557,500 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the May 31st total of 445,500 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 135,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

PriceSmart Stock Performance

NASDAQ PSMT opened at $74.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.38 and a 200-day moving average of $71.15. PriceSmart has a 52-week low of $56.29 and a 52-week high of $79.55.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.37. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at PriceSmart

Several analysts have issued reports on PSMT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on PriceSmart in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on PriceSmart from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

In other news, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.77, for a total transaction of $303,303.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,571,176.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.77, for a total transaction of $303,303.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,495 shares in the company, valued at $6,571,176.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edgar Zurcher sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.54, for a total transaction of $100,802.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,426.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $737,201. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PriceSmart

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the first quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PriceSmart in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PriceSmart

(Free Report)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

Featured Articles

