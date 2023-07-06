Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Director Dennis J. Selkoe Sells 5,000 Shares

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.43, for a total transaction of $337,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,845 shares in the company, valued at $191,838.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Prothena Stock Performance

Shares of PRTA stock opened at $67.62 on Thursday. Prothena Co. plc has a 52-week low of $25.02 and a 52-week high of $79.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.81 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.01 and its 200-day moving average is $58.80.

Get Prothena alerts:

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.06). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 232.19%. The company had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prothena

PRTA has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prothena in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Prothena from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Prothena from $98.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Prothena by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 84.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Prothena in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Prothena by 61.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Prothena by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

About Prothena

(Free Report)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.