Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.33.

Several brokerages recently commented on PRTA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Prothena from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Prothena from $98.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prothena in a report on Monday, April 24th.

Prothena Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $67.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -25.81 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.01 and its 200 day moving average is $58.80. Prothena has a 52 week low of $25.02 and a 52 week high of $79.65.

Insider Activity at Prothena

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 232.19% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The company’s revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prothena will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Prothena news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total value of $1,350,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Hideki Garren sold 4,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total value of $346,533.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total value of $1,350,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,333 shares of company stock worth $16,086,153 over the last ninety days. 28.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prothena

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 194.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 36,992 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prothena in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,364,000. Finally, Birchview Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 127,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,663,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Stories

