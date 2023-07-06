Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.14.
Several equities research analysts have commented on PEG shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 target price on the stock. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.
Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group
In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $262,625.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,723,261.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance
Shares of PEG opened at $63.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.50. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $69.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.57.
Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.14%.
About Public Service Enterprise Group
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.
