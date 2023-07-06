Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PSTG. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.89.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PSTG opened at $36.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.87. Pure Storage has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $38.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,230.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. Pure Storage had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $589.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.83 million. Equities analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 19,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $499,562.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mona Chu sold 11,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total value of $379,891.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 162,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,602,000.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 19,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $499,562.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,646 shares of company stock valued at $5,651,667 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 280.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pure Storage

(Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.