Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Issued By Zacks Research

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for MetLife in a report released on Tuesday, July 4th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.89. The consensus estimate for MetLife’s current full-year earnings is $7.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for MetLife’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.52 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.98 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.95 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.55.

Shares of MET opened at $56.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. MetLife has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $77.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.09.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MET. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the first quarter worth about $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.69%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

