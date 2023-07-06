Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Issued By Zacks Research

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances in a report released on Monday, July 3rd. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.15. The consensus estimate for International Flavors & Fragrances’ current full-year earnings is $4.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.59 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.26 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.11 EPS.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IFF. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.93.

IFF stock opened at $78.59 on Thursday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a twelve month low of $75.18 and a twelve month high of $129.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.28.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% during the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $170,282.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,093 shares in the company, valued at $785,180.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -39.42%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

