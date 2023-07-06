Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Issued By Zacks Research

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 3rd. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.09. The consensus estimate for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ current full-year earnings is $7.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.32 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.54.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $186.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.84. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a fifty-two week low of $146.82 and a fifty-two week high of $189.02.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marsh & McLennan Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 471.4% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 94.2% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total value of $988,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,612,787.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $13,006,766.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,279.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total value of $988,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,612,787.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,106 shares of company stock worth $14,981,816 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.