Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Reduced by Zacks Research (NYSE:BIO)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 4th. Zacks Research analyst M. Mondal now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $2.59 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.64. The consensus estimate for Bio-Rad Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $13.82 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bio-Rad Laboratories’ Q4 2023 earnings at $4.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.81 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.51 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.84 EPS.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.28 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.94 earnings per share.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Down 0.1 %

Several other research firms have also commented on BIO. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $627.25.

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $377.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 4.28. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 12 month low of $344.63 and a 12 month high of $572.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $383.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $434.17.

Institutional Trading of Bio-Rad Laboratories

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.3% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 419 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 501 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 64.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.39, for a total transaction of $189,695.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,291,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.30, for a total value of $72,923.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.39, for a total transaction of $189,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,291,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

(Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.