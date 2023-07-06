Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. Decreased by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report issued on Monday, July 3rd. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.81. The consensus estimate for Euronet Worldwide’s current full-year earnings is $6.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.64 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.44 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EEFT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.88.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $117.45 on Thursday. Euronet Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $71.60 and a fifty-two week high of $121.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.75.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $787.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.46 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 7.15%.

Institutional Trading of Euronet Worldwide

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,866,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 18.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,764,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,818,000 after purchasing an additional 431,262 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,873,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,197,000 after purchasing an additional 342,927 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 139.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,062,000 after buying an additional 331,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 71.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 709,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,356,000 after buying an additional 294,746 shares during the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $6,034,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,487,361 shares in the company, valued at $179,509,599.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Further Reading

