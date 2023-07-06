Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Raised by Analyst

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 4th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.31. The consensus estimate for Hancock Whitney’s current full-year earnings is $5.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.36 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.90 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Hancock Whitney from $42.50 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.94.

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

Shares of HWC stock opened at $38.75 on Thursday. Hancock Whitney has a 1-year low of $31.02 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.39.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45. The company had revenue of $452.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.87 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 32.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hancock Whitney

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,749,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,590,000 after buying an additional 121,798 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,044,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,308,000 after buying an additional 103,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,218,000 after buying an additional 596,516 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,512,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,356,000 after buying an additional 32,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,264,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,030,000 after purchasing an additional 21,842 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sonia Perez acquired 2,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,009.98. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,459.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Sonia Perez acquired 2,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,009.98. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,459.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harry Merritt Lane III purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $65,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $65,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,837 shares of company stock worth $169,339. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.90%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

