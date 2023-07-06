Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Oceaneering International, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Oceaneering International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 3rd. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Oceaneering International’s current full-year earnings is $0.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Oceaneering International’s FY2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of OII opened at $19.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Oceaneering International has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $22.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20 and a beta of 2.84.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $536.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Oceaneering International’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OII. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oceaneering International in the first quarter worth $161,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 111.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 8.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 831,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,608,000 after purchasing an additional 61,875 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,601,000 after purchasing an additional 63,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 96,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Deanna L. Goodwin sold 48,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $800,380.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,726.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

