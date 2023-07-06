Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Overstock.com, Inc. Reduced by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Overstock.com in a report issued on Monday, July 3rd. Zacks Research analyst V. Sawalka now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for Overstock.com’s current full-year earnings is ($0.35) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Overstock.com’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

OSTK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Overstock.com from $21.50 to $24.50 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com cut Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Overstock.com from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Overstock.com from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Overstock.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.64.

OSTK stock opened at $31.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Overstock.com has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $35.20.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $381.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.55 million. Overstock.com had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 7,081.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. The company provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

