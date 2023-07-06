Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Lifted by Atb Cap Markets

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of TechnipFMC in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 5th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.17. The consensus estimate for TechnipFMC’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FTI. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on TechnipFMC from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. BTIG Research increased their price target on TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.89.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TechnipFMC

Shares of FTI opened at $16.41 on Thursday. TechnipFMC has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $16.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 52.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 65.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

(Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.