Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for The Charles Schwab Co. Raised by Zacks Research (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Charles Schwab in a research report issued on Monday, July 3rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Charles Schwab’s current full-year earnings is $3.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s FY2023 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $56.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63. The company has a market cap of $100.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at $524,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 41,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 8,635 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 69,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 14.6% in the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 634,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,970,000 after acquiring an additional 80,718 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

