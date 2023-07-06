Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, July 4th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Patterson-UTI Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.68 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $791.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.41 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $12.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.06 and its 200 day moving average is $13.22. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $19.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.