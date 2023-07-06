QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Director Jurgen Leohold Sells 68,074 Shares

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) Director Jurgen Leohold sold 68,074 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $545,272.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 185,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,593.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Jurgen Leohold also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 16th, Jurgen Leohold sold 9,101 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $72,899.01.
QuantumScape Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE QS opened at $8.61 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.42. QuantumScape Co. has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 22.85 and a current ratio of 22.85. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 5.06.
Institutional Trading of QuantumScape
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,555,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,359 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,887,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,240,000 after purchasing an additional 533,337 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,553,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,818,000 after purchasing an additional 278,485 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,311,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,270,000 after purchasing an additional 159,021 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,035,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,009,000 after purchasing an additional 433,523 shares during the period. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
QS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of QuantumScape from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 8th.
QuantumScape Company Profile
QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
See Also
