QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Director Jurgen Leohold Sells 68,074 Shares

Posted by on Jul 6th, 2023

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QSFree Report) Director Jurgen Leohold sold 68,074 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $545,272.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 185,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,593.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jurgen Leohold also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, June 16th, Jurgen Leohold sold 9,101 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $72,899.01.

QuantumScape Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE QS opened at $8.61 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.42. QuantumScape Co. has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 22.85 and a current ratio of 22.85. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 5.06.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QSFree Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of QuantumScape

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,555,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,359 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,887,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,240,000 after purchasing an additional 533,337 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,553,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,818,000 after purchasing an additional 278,485 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,311,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,270,000 after purchasing an additional 159,021 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,035,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,009,000 after purchasing an additional 433,523 shares during the period. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of QuantumScape from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 8th.

QuantumScape Company Profile

(Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for QuantumScape (NYSE:QS)

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.