Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Purchased by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 15,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 0.6 %

DGX opened at $138.25 on Thursday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.40 and a 12 month high of $158.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.64.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 41.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.20.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Articles

