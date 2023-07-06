QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
QuickLogic Stock Down 5.3 %
Shares of QUIK opened at $8.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.03. QuickLogic has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $9.70. The stock has a market cap of $121.16 million, a P/E ratio of -26.82 and a beta of 1.68.
QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 million. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 36.19% and a negative net margin of 26.71%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QuickLogic will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuickLogic
About QuickLogic
QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.
Further Reading
