QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

QuickLogic Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of QUIK opened at $8.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.03. QuickLogic has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $9.70. The stock has a market cap of $121.16 million, a P/E ratio of -26.82 and a beta of 1.68.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 million. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 36.19% and a negative net margin of 26.71%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QuickLogic will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuickLogic

About QuickLogic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUIK. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in QuickLogic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in QuickLogic by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in QuickLogic by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in QuickLogic by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in QuickLogic by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 407,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. 20.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

