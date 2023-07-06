Raub Brock Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Bell Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 17,613 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 24.9% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Legacy Trust increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.3% during the first quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 54,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 108,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,211,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 28,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,934,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $121.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $129.04.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $3,939,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,264,489.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 810,248 shares of company stock valued at $25,702,475 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas raised Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.54.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

