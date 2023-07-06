Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) COO Sells $22,470.00 in Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 3,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total transaction of $22,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 424,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,176,958.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Tina Marriott Larson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 31st, Tina Marriott Larson sold 3,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total transaction of $25,890.00.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

RXRX stock opened at $7.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of -0.49. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $14.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.93 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.15% and a negative net margin of 533.45%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RXRX. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Recursion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXRX. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,888.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 5,836 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,029.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6,292 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

