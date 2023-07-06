Relx (NYSE:RELX) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,700 at Barclays

Posted by on Jul 6th, 2023

Relx (NYSE:RELXFree Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from GBX 2,585 ($32.81) to GBX 2,700 ($34.27) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Relx from GBX 3,100 ($39.35) to GBX 3,040 ($38.58) in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Relx in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Relx Price Performance

RELX opened at $32.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Relx has a 12 month low of $23.39 and a 12 month high of $34.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,279,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,060,000 after buying an additional 75,685 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relx in the fourth quarter worth about $995,000. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 16,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 2.8% in the first quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 306,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,957,000 after buying an additional 8,311 shares during the last quarter. 3.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Relx

(Free Report)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Read More

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.