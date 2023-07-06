Relx (NYSE:RELX) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,700 at Barclays

Relx (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from GBX 2,585 ($32.81) to GBX 2,700 ($34.27) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Relx from GBX 3,100 ($39.35) to GBX 3,040 ($38.58) in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Relx in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Relx Price Performance

RELX opened at $32.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Relx has a 12 month low of $23.39 and a 12 month high of $34.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Relx

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,279,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,060,000 after buying an additional 75,685 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relx in the fourth quarter worth about $995,000. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 16,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 2.8% in the first quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 306,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,957,000 after buying an additional 8,311 shares during the last quarter. 3.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

