Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for CytomX Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTMX)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.15). The consensus estimate for CytomX Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.62) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $23.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.25 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 132.29% and a negative return on equity of 666.28%.

CTMX has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on CytomX Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $1.80 on Thursday. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $3.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 318,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,918 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 34,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 3,510,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 37.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 45,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 12,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; CX-2051, a conditionally activated ADC that targets epithelial cell adhesion molecule-expressing epithelial cancers; and CX-801, a dually masked, conditionally activated version of Interferon alpha-2b therapy for a range of tumor types.

