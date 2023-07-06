Research Analysts Set Expectations for Ensysce Biosciences, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENSC)

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Ensysce Biosciences in a report released on Monday, July 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst B. Pachaiyappan expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.23) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ensysce Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($13.00) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ensysce Biosciences’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.07) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.44) EPS.

Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($13.91) by $11.83. The company had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Ensysce Biosciences from $96.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

ENSC opened at $2.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.90. Ensysce Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $180.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ensysce Biosciences

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ensysce Biosciences stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.35% of Ensysce Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Ensysce Biosciences

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various prescription drugs for severe pain relief in opioid misuse, abuse, and overdose in the United States. It develops products using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection platform, an abuse-resistant opioid prodrug technology; and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platform, an over-dose protection opioid prodrug technology.

