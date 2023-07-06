Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

QSR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.00.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

NYSE QSR opened at $77.03 on Monday. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $50.16 and a fifty-two week high of $77.84. The stock has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.11 and a 200-day moving average of $68.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 67.07%.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $2,422,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,574,231.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $2,422,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,574,231.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 7,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $563,780.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,289.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,772 shares of company stock valued at $7,366,731 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 6,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 6,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 175.9% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,271,660,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 13,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

