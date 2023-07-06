Reviewing Auto Parts 4Less Group (OTC:FLES) and Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT)

Auto Parts 4Less Group (OTC:FLES – Free Report) and Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT – Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Auto Parts 4Less Group and Future FinTech Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auto Parts 4Less Group $11.02 million 0.07 -$8.07 million N/A N/A Future FinTech Group $23.88 million 0.83 -$13.63 million N/A N/A

Auto Parts 4Less Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Future FinTech Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auto Parts 4Less Group -271.43% N/A -1,578.69% Future FinTech Group -56.74% -19.87% -16.00%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Auto Parts 4Less Group and Future FinTech Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Auto Parts 4Less Group has a beta of -0.76, meaning that its stock price is 176% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Future FinTech Group has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Auto Parts 4Less Group and Future FinTech Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auto Parts 4Less Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Future FinTech Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of Future FinTech Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Auto Parts 4Less Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Future FinTech Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Future FinTech Group beats Auto Parts 4Less Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Auto Parts 4Less Group

Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc., operates as an e-commerce auto and truck parts sells company in the United States. The company offers exhaust systems, suspension systems, wheels, tires, stereo systems, truck bed covers, and shocks through its LiftKits4LESS.com Website. It also provides tools and supplies, powersports, boat, car and truck, commercial truck, motorcycle, and other parts. The company was formerly known as The 4Less Group, Inc. and changed its name to Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. in April 2022. The company is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Future FinTech Group

Future FinTech Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates online shopping platforms in People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Shared Shopping Mall Membership Fee, Fruit Related Products, Sales of Goods, and Others. The company operates Chain Cloud Mall (CCM), a real-name blockchain based e-commerce platform that integrates blockchain and internet technology; and NONOGIRL, a cross-border e-commerce platform. It also engages in coal and aluminum ingots supply chain financing and trading; financial technology service; and cryptocurrency market data and information service businesses, as well as services related to the application and development of blockchain-based technology in financial technology. The company was formerly known as SkyPeople Fruit Juice, Inc. and changed its name to Future FinTech Group Inc. in June 2017. Future FinTech Group Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

