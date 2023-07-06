Reviewing Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) and Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC)

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Free Report) and Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Fresnillo and Kinross Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresnillo N/A N/A N/A Kinross Gold 0.24% 4.95% 2.85%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.0% of Kinross Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Kinross Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fresnillo $2.43 billion N/A $271.90 million N/A N/A Kinross Gold $3.46 billion 1.69 -$605.20 million $0.01 474.50

This table compares Fresnillo and Kinross Gold’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Fresnillo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kinross Gold.

Volatility and Risk

Fresnillo has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kinross Gold has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Fresnillo pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Kinross Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Kinross Gold pays out 1,200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Fresnillo and Kinross Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fresnillo 0 4 0 0 2.00 Kinross Gold 1 3 2 0 2.17

Fresnillo presently has a consensus price target of $711.43, indicating a potential upside of 8,848.79%. Kinross Gold has a consensus price target of $6.18, indicating a potential upside of 30.27%. Given Fresnillo’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Fresnillo is more favorable than Kinross Gold.

Summary

Kinross Gold beats Fresnillo on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fresnillo

(Free Report)

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Juanicipio. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include the Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states; and Juanicipio mine located in the state of Zacatecas. It also leases mining equipment; produces gold/silver doré bars; and provides administrative services. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico. Fresnillo plc operates as a subsidiary of Industrias Peñoles S.A.B. de C.V.

About Kinross Gold

(Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver. Kinross Gold Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

