Reviewing Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) and Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF)

Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Free Report) and Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF – Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Dividends

Naturgy Energy Group pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Snam pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Naturgy Energy Group pays out 99.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Snam pays out 61.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Naturgy Energy Group and Snam’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Naturgy Energy Group N/A N/A N/A Snam N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Naturgy Energy Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 Snam 0 3 3 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Naturgy Energy Group and Snam, as provided by MarketBeat.

Naturgy Energy Group presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 331.78%. Snam has a consensus price target of $5.18, suggesting a potential upside of 4.50%. Given Naturgy Energy Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Naturgy Energy Group is more favorable than Snam.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Naturgy Energy Group and Snam’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Naturgy Energy Group N/A N/A N/A $0.31 18.53 Snam N/A N/A N/A $0.33 15.16

Snam is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Naturgy Energy Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Naturgy Energy Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.6% of Snam shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Snam beats Naturgy Energy Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Naturgy Energy Group

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. It operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, Supply, and Rest segments. The company engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution; sale of liquefied natural gas and the sea transport business; management of the gas pipelines and conventional thermal generation facilities; and generation and sale of electricity through wind, mini-hydro, solar, and cogeneration sources, as well as provision of supply management services. It serves in Spain, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Panama, the rest of Latin America, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Gas Natural SDG, S.A. and changed its name to Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. in June 2018. Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. was incorporated in 1843 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

About Snam

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through Transportation, Storage, Regasification, Energy Transition, and other segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants. The company also offers natural gas storage services through an integrated group of infrastructure comprising deposits, wells, gas treatment and compression plants, and the operational dispatching systems; and operates storage concessions in Lombardy, Emilia-Romagna, and in Abruzzo. In addition, it engages in the rental and maintenance of fibre optic telecommunications cables, as well as energy efficiency solutions for residential, industrial, tertiary, and public administration sectors; and management of biogas and biomethane plants. Further, the company offers engineering and project management services. It also operates in Albania, Saudi Arabia, Austria, China, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, France, Greece, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The company was formerly known as Snam Rete Gas S.p.A. and changed its name to Snam S.p.A. in January 2012. Snam S.p.A. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy.

