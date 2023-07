Reviewing Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) & Manila Water (OTCMKTS:MWTCY)

Manila Water (OTCMKTS:MWTCY – Free Report) and Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY – Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Manila Water shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Manila Water alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Manila Water and Pennon Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manila Water N/A N/A N/A C$58.75 0.14 Pennon Group N/A N/A N/A $0.58 30.57

Profitability

Manila Water is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pennon Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Manila Water and Pennon Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manila Water N/A N/A N/A Pennon Group N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Manila Water pays an annual dividend of C$6.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 78.9%. Pennon Group pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Manila Water pays out 10.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pennon Group pays out 29.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Manila Water is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Manila Water and Pennon Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manila Water 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pennon Group 0 3 0 0 2.00

Pennon Group has a consensus price target of $1,048.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5,807.55%. Given Pennon Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pennon Group is more favorable than Manila Water.

Summary

Manila Water beats Pennon Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Manila Water

(Free Report)

Manila Water Company, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides water treatment and distribution, sewerage, and sanitation services in the Philippines and internationally. It also offers integrated used water, pipework, engineering, procurement, and management services. The company provides its services to approximately six million people in the East Zone encompassing 23 cities and municipalities, including Makati, Mandaluyong, Pasig, Pateros, San Juan, Taguig, Marikina, Quezon City, ParaƱaque, and Manila, as well as Rizal towns comprising Angono, Antipolo, Baras, Binangonan, Cainta, Cardona, Jala-Jala, Morong, Pililia, Rodriguez, San Mateo, Tanay, Taytay, and Teresa. It serves residential, commercial, semi-business, and industrial customers. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Quezon City, the Philippines.

About Pennon Group

(Free Report)

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain. The company also offers regulated water to approximately 1.2 million customers in the Bristol region. Pennon Group Plc was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Manila Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manila Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.