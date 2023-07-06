Reviewing Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) & The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG)

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) and Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares The Ensign Group and Select Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Ensign Group 7.32% 18.96% 6.74% Select Medical 2.82% 13.35% 2.37%

Risk and Volatility

The Ensign Group has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Select Medical has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

91.9% of The Ensign Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.0% of Select Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of The Ensign Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.1% of Select Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for The Ensign Group and Select Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Ensign Group 0 1 4 0 2.80 Select Medical 0 1 2 0 2.67

The Ensign Group currently has a consensus price target of $107.80, suggesting a potential upside of 17.44%. Select Medical has a consensus price target of $35.75, suggesting a potential upside of 17.37%. Given The Ensign Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe The Ensign Group is more favorable than Select Medical.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Ensign Group and Select Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Ensign Group $3.03 billion 1.70 $224.68 million $4.11 22.33 Select Medical $6.33 billion 0.61 $158.99 million $1.42 21.45

The Ensign Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Select Medical. Select Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Ensign Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

The Ensign Group pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Select Medical pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. The Ensign Group pays out 5.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Select Medical pays out 35.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. The Ensign Group has increased its dividend for 15 consecutive years.

Summary

The Ensign Group beats Select Medical on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Ensign Group

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc. provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services. Its Standard Bearer segment is comprised of selected real estate properties owned by Standard Bearer and leased to skilled nursing and senior living operators. In addition, the company provides ancillary services consisting of digital x-ray, ultrasound, electrocardiograms, sub-acute services, dialysis, respiratory and patient transportation to people in their homes or at long-term care facilities. It operates in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Juan Capistrano, California.

About Select Medical

(Free Report)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma. Its Rehabilitation Hospital segment offers therapy and rehabilitation treatments, including rehabilitative services for brain and spinal cord injuries, strokes, amputations, neurological disorders, orthopedic conditions, pediatric congenital or acquired disabilities, and cancer. The company's Outpatient Rehabilitation segment operates rehabilitation clinics that provide physical, occupational, and speech rehabilitation programs and services; and specialized programs, such as functional programs for work related injuries, hand therapy, post-concussion rehabilitation, pediatric and cancer rehabilitation, and athletic training services. Its Concentra segment operates and provides occupational health centers and contract services at employer worksites that deliver occupational medicine, consumer health, physical therapy, and wellness services. Select Medical Holdings Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.