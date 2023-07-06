Reviewing SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) and DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU)

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) and SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.0% of DocuSign shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.0% of SolarWinds shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of DocuSign shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of SolarWinds shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DocuSign and SolarWinds’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DocuSign $2.52 billion 4.10 -$97.45 million ($0.35) -145.51 SolarWinds $728.48 million 2.31 -$929.41 million ($5.77) -1.79

Profitability

DocuSign has higher revenue and earnings than SolarWinds. DocuSign is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SolarWinds, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares DocuSign and SolarWinds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DocuSign -2.69% 3.70% 0.72% SolarWinds -127.71% 4.37% 1.78%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for DocuSign and SolarWinds, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DocuSign 3 7 3 0 2.00 SolarWinds 1 2 0 0 1.67

DocuSign currently has a consensus target price of $62.93, indicating a potential upside of 23.56%. SolarWinds has a consensus target price of $10.90, indicating a potential upside of 5.83%. Given DocuSign’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe DocuSign is more favorable than SolarWinds.

Volatility and Risk

DocuSign has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SolarWinds has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DocuSign beats SolarWinds on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DocuSign

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc. provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce. It also provides Identify, a signer-identification option for checking government-issued IDs; Standards-Based Signatures, which support signatures that involve digital certificates; and Monitor that uses advanced analytics to track DocuSign eSignature web, mobile, and API account. In addition, the company offers Rooms for Real Estate that provides a way for brokers and agents to manage the entire real estate transaction digitally; DocuSign Federal and DocuSign CLM are FedRAMP, an authorized version of DocuSign eSignature for U.S. federal government agencies; and life sciences modules that support compliance with the electronic signature practices. The company sells its products through direct and partner-assisted sales, and web-based self-service purchasing. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About SolarWinds

(Free Report)

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyze the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including websites, servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases. The company also provides a suite of application performance management software that enable visibility into log data, cloud infrastructure metrics, applications, tracing, and digital experiences; and service management software that offers ITIL-compliant service desk solutions for various companies. In addition, it offers suite of database performance management software monitors, analyzes, diagnoses, and optimizes database performance and operations for the Microsoft data platform, as well as other database management system platforms, and traditional, open-source, and cloud-native databases hosted on-premises, in the cloud, and in hybrid models; and security solutions provide security information and event management access rights management, identity monitoring, server configuration monitoring and patching, and secure gateway and file transfers. It markets and sells its products directly to network and systems engineers, database administrators, storage administrators, DevOps, SecOps, and service desk professionals. The company was formerly known as SolarWinds Parent, Inc. and changed its name to SolarWinds Corporation in May 2018. SolarWinds Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.