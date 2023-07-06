Reviewing Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) and Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNF)

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) and Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNF – Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Vishay Intertechnology and Infineon Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vishay Intertechnology 12.43% 23.30% 12.24% Infineon Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.1% of Vishay Intertechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.8% of Infineon Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of Vishay Intertechnology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vishay Intertechnology 0 0 1 0 3.00 Infineon Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Vishay Intertechnology and Infineon Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Vishay Intertechnology currently has a consensus target price of $21.50, indicating a potential downside of 26.27%. Given Vishay Intertechnology’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Vishay Intertechnology is more favorable than Infineon Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vishay Intertechnology and Infineon Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vishay Intertechnology $3.51 billion 1.16 $428.81 million $3.06 9.53 Infineon Technologies N/A N/A N/A $0.48 83.33

Vishay Intertechnology has higher revenue and earnings than Infineon Technologies. Vishay Intertechnology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Infineon Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Vishay Intertechnology beats Infineon Technologies on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates in six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFETs segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage Super Junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices. The Diodes segment provides rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors/silicon-controlled rectifiers, and power modules. The Optoelectronic Components segment contains standard and customer specific optoelectronic components, such as infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes, 7-segment displays, and IR data transceiver modules. The Resistors segment offers resistors, which are basic components used in various forms of electronic circuitry to adjust and regulate levels of voltage and current. The Inductors segment provides inductors for use as an internal magnetic field to change alternating current phase and resist alternating current. The Capacitors segment offers capacitors, which store energy and discharge it when needed. The company sells its products under Siliconix, Dale, Draloric, Beyschlag, Sfernice, MCB, UltraSource, Applied Thin-Film Products, IHLP, HiRel Systems, Sprague, Vitramon, Barry, Roederstein, ESTA, and BCcomponents brand names. It serves industrial, automotive, telecommunications, computing, consumer products, power supplies, military and aerospace, and medical end markets. The company was incorporated in 1962 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor ICs; transceivers; SiC diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products. The company's Industrial Power Control segment provides bare dies, discrete IGBTs and driver ICs; SiC diodes, MOSFETs, and modules; and IGBT modules and stacks for home appliances, industrial drives, industrial power supplies, industrial robotics, industrial vehicles, and traction, as well as for energy generation, storage, and transmission. Its Power & Sensor Systems segment offers gas and pressure sensors, and MEMS microphones chips; 3D ToF sensors; control ICs; discrete low-, mid-, and high-voltage power MOSFET; customized chips; GaN power switches; GPS low-noise amplifiers; low-voltage and high-voltage driver ICs; radar sensor ICs; RF antenna switches and power transistors; transient voltage suppressor diodes; SiC diode and MOSFETs; and USB controllers for use in audio amplifiers, automotive electronics, BLDC motors, cellular communications infrastructure, electric vehicle charging stations, human machine interaction, IoT, LED and conventional lighting systems, microinverter, mobile devices, power management, and special applications in harsh environments. The company's Connected Secure Systems segment provides connectivity solutions, embedded security controllers, microcontrollers, and security controllers for authentication, automotive, consumer electronics, government identification document, IoT, mobile communication, payment system, ticketing, access control, and trusted computing applications. Infineon Technologies AG is headquartered in Neubiberg, Germany.

