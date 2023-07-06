Reviewing Yduqs Participações (OTCMKTS:YDUQY) & Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Yduqs Participações (OTCMKTS:YDUQY – Free Report) and Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.5% of Grand Canyon Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Grand Canyon Education shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Yduqs Participações and Grand Canyon Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yduqs Participações N/A N/A N/A Grand Canyon Education 20.29% 30.99% 23.58%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yduqs Participações 0 1 1 0 2.50 Grand Canyon Education 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Yduqs Participações and Grand Canyon Education, as provided by MarketBeat.

Grand Canyon Education has a consensus target price of $133.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.98%. Given Grand Canyon Education’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Grand Canyon Education is more favorable than Yduqs Participações.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Yduqs Participações and Grand Canyon Education’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yduqs Participações N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Grand Canyon Education $911.31 million 3.45 $184.68 million $6.00 17.05

Grand Canyon Education has higher revenue and earnings than Yduqs Participações.

Summary

Grand Canyon Education beats Yduqs Participações on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yduqs Participações

YDUQS Participaçoes SA is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of institutions in the fields of higher education, professional education and other fields related to education. It operates through the following segments: In-class Courses, Distance Learning, and Estácio. It offers programs such as masters, doctoral, and extension courses. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services. It also offers marketing and communication services, such as lead acquisition, digital communications strategy, brand identity, market research, media planning and strategy, video, and business intelligence and data science; and back-office services comprising finance and accounting, human resources, audit, and procurement services. The company supports healthcare education programs for 27 universities. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

