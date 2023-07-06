Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) Director Alissa Fitzgerald Sells 8,000 Shares

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Free Report) Director Alissa Fitzgerald sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $10,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,810 shares in the company, valued at $180,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alissa Fitzgerald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Alissa Fitzgerald sold 40,447 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $57,030.27.

On Thursday, June 8th, Alissa Fitzgerald sold 8,000 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $10,240.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGTI opened at $1.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.80. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $5.90.

Rigetti Computing ( NASDAQ:RGTI Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Rigetti Computing had a negative net margin of 567.88% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The business had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 million. Research analysts forecast that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RGTI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Rigetti Computing from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Rigetti Computing from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGTI. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the first quarter worth $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Rigetti Computing in the first quarter worth about $179,000. Institutional investors own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. Rigetti Computing, Inc was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

