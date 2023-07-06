RNC Capital Management LLC Trims Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

RNC Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 604.0% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $186.58 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.98 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The stock has a market cap of $257.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 106.53%.

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

