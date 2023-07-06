Roth Mkm Boosts Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target to $284.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Roth Mkm from $270.00 to $284.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

STZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $293.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $231.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $262.67.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of STZ opened at $251.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $237.89 and a 200 day moving average of $229.08. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $208.12 and a twelve month high of $261.32.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -194.54%.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,338,273.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

